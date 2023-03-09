We are a little over two weeks into the high school baseball and softball season. And here in Levy County, a few teams have wasted no time jumping out to fast starts in their first several games.
Entering the beginning of this week, the Bronson baseball team had an overall record of (5-1). The Eagles, who compete in Class 1A, District 8, started the year winners of four in a row before falling to Branford, 12-8, on Feb. 28 in what was their first loss of the season.
Bronson hosted Chiefland Monday (no score was reported), faced Creekside Tuesday and are set to travel to Trenton tonight to take on the Tigers, who have also found some early success so far this year.
Like Bronson, the Williston softball team has also gotten off to a bit of a hot start. Prior to Tuesday’s matchup at Dunnellon, the Red Devils had a (6-1) overall record and were winners of six in a row after suffering a season-opening loss on the road to Dixie County.
Some notable victories for Williston in the streak included wins over Class 3A teams Santa Fe (Alachua) and Suwannee (Live Oak) as well as Class 5A Columbia (Lake City). The Red Devils were also victorious in the championship game of the Santa Fe Invitational, which was held this past weekend. The junior varsity team finished in second place.
Williston is set to travel to Bell tonight to take on the Bulldogs. The Red Devils will be back in Gilchrist County Friday when they face Trenton. Both games are set for 7 p.m.
Below is a look at some scores and schedules for several other contests in Levy County this week.
Note: Some scores were not recorded due to publication deadlines
Baseball
Cedar Key
Friday, March 10 @Ocala Christian (Ocala), 6:30 p.m.
Chiefland
Tuesday, March 7 vs. Hamilton County (Jasper), 7 p.m.
Friday, March 10 @Trenton, 7 p.m.
Williston
Monday, March 6 vs. West Port, 7 p.m. (L, 17-10)
Tuesday, March 7 vs. Trenton, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, March 8 @Hawthrone, 6:30 p.m.
Softball
Bronson
Thursday, March 9 @Newberry, 6 p.m.
Friday, March 10 @Hamilton County, 7 p.m.
Cedar Key
Tuesday, March 7 @Meadowbrook Academy, 5 p.m.
Friday, March 10 @Ocala Christian (Ocala), 4:30 p.m.
Chiefland
Thursday, March 9 @Fort White, 7 p.m.
Friday, March 10 @Lafayette (Mayo), 7 p.m.
