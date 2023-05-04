Below is a look at a handful of high school baseball, softball scores from around Levy County during the week of April 24-28.
Note: Scores seen in bold are how Levy County teams fared against opponent.
Monday, April 24
- Baseball:
Bell @Chiefland, W, 9-1
Trinity Catholic (Ocala) @Williston, L, 8-3
Tuesday, April 25
- Softball:
Hawthorne @Bronson, L, 15-4
Thursday, April 27
- Baseball:
Chiefland @Santa Fe (Alachua), L, 2-1
- Softball:
Chiefland @Buchholz (Gainesville), No score reported
Dunnellon @Williston, W, 11-1
Friday, April 28
- Baseball:
Williston @Dunnellon, L, 11-2
- Softball:
Bronson @Dunnellon, L, 15-1
Trenton @Chiefland, L, 14-4
Look for scores from this week’s district tournaments inside the May 11 edition of the Levy Citizen.
