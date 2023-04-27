Below is a look at a handful of high school baseball, softball scores from around Levy County during the week of April 17-21.
Note: Scores seen in bold are how Levy County teams fared against opponent.
Monday, April 17
Baseball:
Interlachen @Bronson, L, 11-5
Fort White @Chiefland, W, 10-0
Newberry @Williston, L, 18-1
Tuesday, April 18
Baseball:
Cedar Key @Eastside (Gainesville), L, 12-11
Softball:
Cedar Key @Countryside Christian (Gainesville), No score reported
Thursday, April 20
Baseball:
Trenton @Bronson, L, 13-2
Cedar Key @Saint Francis Catholic (Gainesville), L, 14-1
Chiefland @Madison County (Madison), W, 7-3
P.K. Yonge (Gainesville) @Williston, L, 14-1
Softball:
Bronson @Dixie County (Cross City), L, 13-0
Cedar Key @Saint Francis Catholic (Gainesville), L, 16-1
Fort White @Chiefland, W, 2-0
Suwannee (Live Oak) @Williston, W, 9-2
Friday, April 21
Baseball:
Hawthorne @Williston, W, 11-0
Softball:
Countryside Christian (Gainesville) @Bronson, W, 6-5
Cedar Key @P.K. Yonge, L, 17-1
Williston @Branford, W, 4-2
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.