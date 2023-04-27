Below is a look at a handful of high school baseball, softball scores from around Levy County during the week of April 17-21.

Note: Scores seen in bold are how Levy County teams fared against opponent.

Monday, April 17

Baseball:

Interlachen @Bronson, L, 11-5

Fort White @Chiefland, W, 10-0

Newberry @Williston, L, 18-1

Tuesday, April 18

Baseball:

Cedar Key @Eastside (Gainesville), L, 12-11

Softball:

Cedar Key @Countryside Christian (Gainesville), No score reported

Thursday, April 20

Baseball:

Trenton @Bronson, L, 13-2

Cedar Key @Saint Francis Catholic (Gainesville), L, 14-1

Chiefland @Madison County (Madison), W, 7-3

P.K. Yonge (Gainesville) @Williston, L, 14-1

Softball:

Bronson @Dixie County (Cross City), L, 13-0

Cedar Key @Saint Francis Catholic (Gainesville), L, 16-1

Fort White @Chiefland, W, 2-0

Suwannee (Live Oak) @Williston, W, 9-2

Friday, April 21

Baseball:

Hawthorne @Williston, W, 11-0

Softball:

Countryside Christian (Gainesville) @Bronson, W, 6-5

Cedar Key @P.K. Yonge, L, 17-1

Williston @Branford, W, 4-2

