High school baseball and softball resumed last week in Levy County following a short pause for spring break.
A few teams managed to find some success while others struggled to get those bats heated up again following the break.
Below is a look at some scores from action that took the week of March 27-31.
Note: Scores seen in bold are how Levy County teams faired against opponent.
Monday, March 27
Baseball:
Bronson @Saint Francis Catholic (Gainesville), L, 8-7
Lafayette (Mayo) @Chiefland, W, 2-1
Softball:
Branford @Chiefland, W, 7-1
Williston @Gainesville, W, 9-6
Thursday, March 30
Baseball:
Cedar Key @Bronson, (Bronson W, 14-4)
Trenton @Chiefland, L, 5-1
Williston @Newberry, L, 14-4
Softball:
Cedar Key @Bronson, (Bronson W, 15-5)
Taylor County (Perry) @Chiefland, L, 8-6
Friday, March 31
Baseball:
Wildwood @Bronson, L, 9-7
Cedar Key @Branford, L, 15-0
Williston @Dixie County (Cross City), L, 14-8
Softball:
Bronson @Wildwood, W, 16-4
Chiefland @Dixie County (Cross City), L, 6-2
Trenton @Williston, W, 8-5
