High school baseball and softball resumed last week in Levy County following a short pause for spring break.

A few teams managed to find some success while others struggled to get those bats heated up again following the break.

Below is a look at some scores from action that took the week of March 27-31.

Note: Scores seen in bold are how Levy County teams faired against opponent.

Monday, March 27

Baseball:

Bronson @Saint Francis Catholic (Gainesville), L, 8-7

Lafayette (Mayo) @Chiefland, W, 2-1

Softball:

Branford @Chiefland, W, 7-1

Williston @Gainesville, W, 9-6

Thursday, March 30

Baseball:

Cedar Key @Bronson, (Bronson W, 14-4)

Trenton @Chiefland, L, 5-1

Williston @Newberry, L, 14-4

Softball:

Cedar Key @Bronson, (Bronson W, 15-5)

Taylor County (Perry) @Chiefland, L, 8-6

Friday, March 31

Baseball:

Wildwood @Bronson, L, 9-7

Cedar Key @Branford, L, 15-0

Williston @Dixie County (Cross City), L, 14-8

Softball:

Bronson @Wildwood, W, 16-4

Chiefland @Dixie County (Cross City), L, 6-2

Trenton @Williston, W, 8-5

