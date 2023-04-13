Below is a look at several baseball, softball scores from around Levy County during the week of April 3-7.
Note: Scores seen in bold are how Levy County teams faired against opponent.
Monday, April 3
- Baseball:
Eastside (Gainesville) @Bronson, L, 12-1
Chiefland @Dixie County (Cross City), W, 16-0
Williston @Bell, W, 8-1
- Softball:
Bronson @Chiefland, (Chiefland W, 15-5)
Tuesday, April 4
- Baseball:
Countryside Christian (Gainesville) @Cedar Key, L, 14-13
Bell @Williston, L, 9-8 (12 innings)
- Softball:
Bronson @Saint Francis Catholic (Gainesville), W, 11-0
Buchholz (Gainesville) @Chiefland, L, 8-7
Gainesville @Williston, W, 6-5
Thursday, April 6
- Baseball:
Bronson @Wildwood, W, 6-3
Cedar Key @Hawthorne, W, 19-6
Chiefland @Newberry, L, 9-5
Williston @Trenton, L, 12-2
- Softball:
Cedar Key @Hawthorne, L, 16-6
Chiefland @Newberry, W, 11-0
Union County (Lake Butler) @Williston, W, 6-2
Notables:
Williston softball went 2-0 last week, improving their overall record to (17-2, 1-0) entering competition this week. As of Monday, the Red Devils remained No. 1 in MaxPreps’ Class 1A Florida high school softball rankings.
