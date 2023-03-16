Spring break kicks off Friday for students here in Levy County.
But before heading into the break, there are still games to be played this week on the high school baseball, softball calendar. Below are a few scores from contests that have already occurred as well as some upcoming games set to take place these next couple of days.
(*) score was not reported due to publication deadlines.
Bronson
Baseball
Monday, March 13 @Cedar Key, 6 p.m. (no score reported)
Tuesday, March 14 vs. Branford, 6 p.m.*
Softball
Monday, March 13 @Cedar Key, 6 p.m. (no score reported)
Tuesday, March 14 @Bell, 7 p.m.*
Cedar Key
Baseball
Monday, March 13 vs. Bronson, 6 p.m. (no score reported)
Softball
Monday, March 13 vs. Bronson, 6 p.m. (no score reported)
Tuesday, March 14 vs. Saint Francis Catholic (Gainesville), 5 p.m.*
Chiefland
Baseball
Tuesday, March 14 vs. Vanguard (@College of Central Florida), 3:30 p.m.*
Thursday, March 16 @Hamilton County (Jasper), 7 p.m.
Softball
Tuesday, March 14 vs. Crystal River, 6 p.m.*
Thursday, March 16 vs. Dixie County (Cross City), 7 p.m.
Williston
Baseball
Tuesday, March 14 @Seven Rivers Christian (Lecanto), 7 p.m.*
Wednesday, March 15 vs. Vanguard (Ocala), 6:30 p.m.*
Friday, March 17 vs. Seven Rivers Christian (Lecanto), 6:30 p.m.
Softball
Tuesday, March 14 vs. Dixie County (Cross City), 7 p.m.*
Thursday, March 16 vs. Columbia (Lake City), 7 p.m.*
Friday, March 17 @Union County (Lake Butler), 6:30 p.m.
