Apex Predators sit at No. 1 in Florida AAU boys basketball District 11U/5th grade rankings

Tri-County Athletic Commission’s Apex Predator’s pose for a picture after winning the boys 11U/5th grade Gold Championship at the AAU Spring Classic in March. The Predator’s were recently ranked No. 1 in the April 24-28 Florida AAU boys basketball District 11u/5th grade poll.

The Tri-County Athletic Commission’s Apex Predators, based out of Chiefland, have seen quite the success in basketball this year.

The Predators were recently ranked No. 1 in the April 24-28 Florida AAU Boys Basketball District 11U/5th grade poll.

Apex most recently competed in the AAU Spring Classic March 24-26 at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando. The Predators finished as Gold Champion in the boys 11U/5th grade Gold Championship.

Looking ahead, Apex is set to compete in the Balling on the Beach National Tournament June 16-18 at the Broward County Convention Center in Fort Lauderdale. Games will be played “Under One Roof.”

