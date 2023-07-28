Apex Predators seeking donations to help with costs for national basketball tournament

CHIEFLAND — A local youth sports team is getting the opportunity to compete on the national stage.
The Tri County Athletic Commission's AAU (Amateur Athletic Union) basketball team — the Apex Predators — is scheduled to play in a national tournament Aug. 3-7 in Texas.
The squad was started roughly five months ago but has already seen quick success on the hardwood.
In the last several months, the Predators have participated in 11 AAU state basketball tournaments.
Additionally, the team even climbed to the No. 1 ranking in Florida after winning a state tournament earlier this month at the ESPN World Wide of Sports in Orlando.
Now, the Predators have the chance to participate in their first national tournament this upcoming week.
According to Victoria Larkin, TCAC co-founder and president, the team is not having to pay a fee to compete in the national tournament since they won the state championship. Additionally, the Predators' air costs are already covered, as well.
However, Larkin said they do need help with other costs associated with the tournament. This includes money to rent a 16-passenger van ($900) for team members, lodging and food.
A GoFundMe page has been set up to help with these expenses.
Additionally, Larkin said funds can also be sent to the team's Cash App account, which is TCAC2022.
So far, over $600 has been raised as of Friday morning.
"Anybody that donates, we would be grateful," Larkin said.
"That's just my goal is to make sure that we get the boys to this first nationals tournament," she said.
Look for a full story on the Predators' quick rise to success inside the Aug. 3 edition of the Levy Citizen.
