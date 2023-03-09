City league teams from Alachua, Levy and Gilchrist counties competed in the 2023 ACTFOR Basketball tournament Saturday at the old Chiefland Middle School gymnasium. Teams in several age groups from both Gilchrist County and Chiefland took home the honors of champion or runners-up.
