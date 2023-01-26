2023 NASCAR Cup Series Schedule - February

Sunday, Feb. 5

Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum

LOS ANGELES MEMORIAL COLISEUM

Los Angeles, California – 150 laps/37.5 miles

Catch the race: FOX, MRN, SiriusXM

Thursday, Feb. 16

Bluegreen Vacations Duel 1 at DAYTONA

DAYTONA INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY

Daytona Beach, FL – 60 laps/150 miles

Catch the race: FS1, MRN, SiriusXM

Thursday, Feb. 16

Bluegreen Vacations Duel 2 at DAYTONA

DAYTONA INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY

Daytona Beach, FL – 60 laps/150miles

Catch the race: FS1, MRN, SiriusXM

Sunday, Feb. 19

Daytona 500

DAYTONA INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY

Daytona Beach, FL – 200 laps/500 miles

Catch the race: FOX, MRN, SiriusXM

Sunday, Feb. 26

Wise Power 400

AUTO CLUB SPEEDWAY

Fontanta, California – 200 laps/400 miles

Catch the race: FOX, MRN, SiriusXM

