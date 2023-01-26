2023 NASCAR Cup Series Schedule - February

Sunday, Feb. 5
Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum
LOS ANGELES MEMORIAL COLISEUM
Los Angeles, California – 150 laps/37.5 miles
Catch the race: FOX, MRN, SiriusXM
Thursday, Feb. 16
Bluegreen Vacations Duel 1 at DAYTONA
DAYTONA INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY
Daytona Beach, FL – 60 laps/150 miles
Catch the race: FS1, MRN, SiriusXM
Thursday, Feb. 16
Bluegreen Vacations Duel 2 at DAYTONA
DAYTONA INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY
Daytona Beach, FL – 60 laps/150miles
Catch the race: FS1, MRN, SiriusXM
Sunday, Feb. 19
Daytona 500
DAYTONA INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY
Daytona Beach, FL – 200 laps/500 miles
Catch the race: FOX, MRN, SiriusXM
Sunday, Feb. 26
Wise Power 400
AUTO CLUB SPEEDWAY
Fontanta, California – 200 laps/400 miles
Catch the race: FOX, MRN, SiriusXM
