2023 Gulf Recreational Red Snapper Season extended 17 days

The 2023 Gulf Recreational Red Snapper Season just got a little longer here in Florida.
Gov. Ron DeSantis recently announced that the state has extended the season by 17 days, “adding every Friday through Saturday in September, Labor Day and Thanksgiving Day,” according to a news release from the Governor’s Press Office.
This now puts the Gulf red snapper season at 87 total days, “making it the longest combined season since the state assumed management of red snapper,” according to the news release.
DeSantis previously announced in May that the 2023 Gulf red snapper season would be a recording-setting 70-day season, which would include both a 46-day summer season and a 24-day fall season.
Those fishing from private recreational vessels in state and federal waters in the Gulf, and charter vessels without a federal reef fish permit that are limited to fishing in state waters, will be able to participate in the 2023 Gulf red snapper season.
“I am proud to extend our historic Gulf red snapper season and provide even more opportunities for anglers of all ages to see why Florida is the Fishing Capital of the World,” DeSantis said in the news release.
“The Gulf red snapper season brings anglers from across the country to enjoy this recreational opportunity,” FWC Executive Director Roger Young said in the news release. “Being able to extend the season 17 days will allow additional access and opportunities to all who want to experience the Fishing Capital of the World.”
According to the news release, those who would like to fish for red snapper in state or federal waters from a private recreational boat, even if you are not liable to fishing license requirements, must sign up as a State Reef Fish Angler (annual renewal required) at GoOutdoorsFlorida.com.
For more information on recreational snapper regulations, visit https://myfwc.com/fishing/ saltwater/recreational/snappers/.
