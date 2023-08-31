A plant that grew wild roadside and in fields, reaching a height of 4.6 meters (15 feet), the black mustard of Palestine seems to be the species to which Jesus refereed (Matt 13:31-32; Mark 4:31-32; Luke 13:19). It was cultivated for its seeds, which were used as a condiment and for oil. The mustard seed was the smallest seed known in Jesus’ day (Matt 13:32). Nevertheless, Jesus said that if one has faith like a mustard seed, he can move mountains (Matt 17:20) or transplant a mulberry tree in the sea (Luke 17:5-6). And the Apostles said to the Lord, “increase our faith.” So, the Lord said, “if you have faith as a mustard seed, you can say to this mulberry tree, be pulled up by the roots and be planted in the sea, and it will obey you.”
As noted above, the mustard seed was the smallest seed known in Jesus’ day, and it grew day after day until it reached 15 feet. Jesus is saying our faith will grow too. Jesus said, faith of a mustard seed, you can move mountains, cast out demons, move trees, even cause a tree to die that very minute if it does not put on fruit. Copied from my study Bible: “What is faith? It is total dependence on God and a willingness to do his will. Faith is not something we use to put on a show for others.”
A story I heard. This minister would pray for people on the street and in stores. Any place they ask him to pray for them. And they received healings of different sickness. He said if I could get a big building, and get the news people there, I could have a healing service like no other. So, he did. When service time came, he called for the people to come up. He prayed for the first person. Nothing happened. Second person. Nothing happened. He fell on his knees calling on God, why are these people not being healed? The Lord said to him on the streets and in the stores, it was just you and the person you prayed for. And me. And it was for my glory and not for show. This is for a show only.
What do you think? Is your faith growing? Yes? No? Maybe so? We need to use our faith for Jesus’ glory and not ours. We cannot be lukewarm. We must be on fire for Jesus. We need more voices speaking out for Jesus and to stand against sin of every kind.
May Jesus bless you are my prayers.
