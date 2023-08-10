Stay active for better health

Staying physically active has so many benefits!
Your body is meant to move. No matter your age or fitness level, you can add more activity to your life. Engaging in cardiac/aerobic, strength, and flexibility exercises all have their benefits. Aerobic activity works for the large muscle groups in your body and strength training builds muscle. Flexibility exercises improve balance and coordination. Together, these exercises help to make your body healthier and make doing daily tasks and activities easier. Always consult with your healthcare provider before beginning any exercise plan.
Exercise can include walking, jogging, swimming, skateboarding, kayaking, playing pickleball, walking the dog, cycling, dancing, gardening, and so much more. We all come in different shapes and sizes and enjoy doing different things. Do what is comfortable for you.
Living an active lifestyle takes some planning. It is a journey taken one step at a time and of making a commitment to keep active your entire life. If you are inactive, start by deciding to change and become more physically active. If you are already active, keep it up. Combine exercise with a healthy well-balanced diet. Make positive lifestyle choices.
Being active and eating healthier may help you:
Control your weight.
Improve your mood and energy level.
Reduce your risk of type 2 diabetes, heart disease, high blood pressure, and certain types of cancer.
Increase the health of your heart, bones, muscles, joints, and brain.
Strengthen your bones and muscles.
Improve balance, your ability to do daily tasks, and sleep.
Keep up with your children and/or grandchildren.
Have fun and enjoy time alone or with family and friends.
Improve your immunity to be better able to fight off infection(s).
Increase your longevity.
Being active is good for your health, body and mind. It can help you feel better and be a healthier person. Exercise may control stress and anxiety, as well. Even small amounts of activity are beneficial.
Most adults should strive for at least 150 minutes of activity a week. This is equal to 2 ½ hours. You can split your time up any way that fits into your lifestyle. Thirty (30) minutes a day, 5 days a week works for most people.
I enjoy tracking my daily steps. You can get a wearable device that does the tracking for you. It can count your steps and track your progress as you move more. These devices vary in cost, so check out what works best for your budget. These trackers can be motivating and keep you moving forward in the right direction. There are many free fitness apps too. Check them out. Celebrate when you achieve your goal each day!
So, commit to being active and maintaining your physical activity plan. Make physical activity a necessary part of your everyday life and routine. Get in the habit of moving more and sitting less. You can do it!
Learn more!
Five Reasons to Start Exercising Today: https://blogs.ifas.ufl.edu/browardco/2022/06/22/five-reasons-to-start-exercising -today/
Physical Activity and Diabetes: https://blogs.ifas.ufl.edu/ browardco/2022/04/06/physical -activity-and-diabetes/
Contact your local Florida Extension office to see if they offer the Let’s Walk Florida (LWF) exercise program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.