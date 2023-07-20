Jesus said, teaching as doctrines, the commandments of men. Some men have always preached themselves and their doctrines no matter what Jesus said. All though the writings of what Jesus said, are, beware of false prophets, wolves in sheep clothing, and false doctrines. He said, you will know them by their “fruits, works, false doctrines, custom and traditions.”
Matthew 16:5, Jesus said, “take heed and beware of the leaven of the Pharisees and the Sadducees.” (11-12), how is it you do not understand that I did not speak to you concerning bread? But! Beware of the leaven of the Pharisees and Sadducees. Then, they understood that he did not tell them to beware of the leaven of bread, but of the “doctrine of the Pharisees and Sadducees.” 1 Corinthians 5:6, do you not know that a little leaven leavens the whole lump? Here, leaven is used because one sinful man is part of the church. And Paul is saying if you keep this man and his sin in the church, it will destroy the church.
Sin works like this in a church. Take one apple with a bad spot on it and leave in a basket with other apples and all the apples will go bad. Try it. We have churches today that split over what sin is in God’s eyes, when from Genesis to Revelation his word tells us of all sins, and what is holy and unholy, what God loves, and what he hates. We have men living in sin and are over churches. We have pastors that pornography is all they live for. I knew a minister, who his wife and daughter said, was hooked on pornography and raped his daughter. He confessed to being hooked on pornography but denied raping his daughter. I believe he did both.
There is a doctrine that teaches it is OK to sin and live in sin. One minister said we have ministers who teach it is OK to sin, and some of them practice it. Today, we are living in an evil time. The Prophet Isaiah said, woe to those who call evil good and good evil; Who put darkness for light and light for darkness; Who put bitter for sweet and sweet for bitter! Who justify the wicked for a bribe and take away justice from the righteous man!
Isaiah 5: 20, 23, please search the scriptures and pray for yourselves. You can and must learn the truth.
May Jesus bless you are my prayers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.