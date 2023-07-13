What if what you believe to be the truth is not the truth? When would you want to know?
We should have a great need to know now, right now. When I was 7 years old and up, I thought everyone who said I am a Christian or I am a minister of God and preached Jesus was Holy. Oh! Was I wrong. In my 20s and 30s, I learned the hard way. I had ministers over me who molested boys and girls. And some had a woman, married or not, in most every town we had a church and they all preached Jesus. Paul said, for such are false apostles, deceitful workers, transforming themselves into apostles of Christ. And no wonder! For Satan himself transforms himself into an angel of light. Therefore, it is no great thing if his ministers also transform themselves into ministers of righteousness, whose end will be according to their works. 2 Corinthians 11:13-15.
I thank and praise Jesus for opening my eyes to these men by telling me thing were not right; giving me dreams and vision. I had to learn what each dream and vision was showing and telling me. It was hard to believe that men could do those things and claim to be ministers of Jesus Christ. Satan and/or his Angels are in them. That is why I say do not believe me or any other minister just because we said it. Check it with the scriptures, read the Bible for yourself, pray and try the spirits and see if they are of God.
A few weeks ago, I saw a program on TV about this church from Australia. The man that started the church was molesting a young boy for years. Some of the leaders were doing ungodly things and preaching righteousness. They have 29 churches in the world. Now, if you listen and watch them, they do preach righteousness and preach things that don’t please our Lord Jesus Christ, too. Jesus said these people draw near to me with their mouth and honor me with their lips, but their heart is far from me. And in vain, they worship me, teaching as doctrines the commandments of men. Matthew 15:8-9.
Next week: Part 3.
May Jesus bless you are my prayers.
