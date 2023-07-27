Making Money with side hustles

If you have a smartphone and some extra time on your hands, you could make some extra money with a side hustle.
There are so many different options, and most are fairly easy.
Here are a few ideas if you need to bring in some extra cash:
Deliver pizza!
Most pizza places will let you deliver pizza during their busiest time – the evening! If you have reliable transportation and some extra evenings free, consider this side job.
Pet sit!
Rover is a very popular website and app that allows you to watch other people’s dogs in your own home. You can also sign up as a dog walker. There are lots of choices!
Don’t want to dogsit but don’t mind dogs being around? Consider renting out your fenced-in yard by the hour on Sniff Spot. People basically “rent” your yard by the hour to bring their dog to run around. You’ll make even more money if you offer a kiddie pool for the dogs to cool off in. You don’t even have to be home to make money with Sniff Spot.
Take surveys!
You can download apps to take surveys on your phone in your spare time. Survey Junkie and Surveys On The Go are both popular options that pay you money to take surveys. I’ve used both and have made some extra cash in my spare time.
You can also become a secret shopper with the app called Field Agent. It’s pretty fun and pays well. Check it out! This frugal teacher recently got free pizza just by doing a paid job for Field Agent. I made $6 plus the pizza was free, too! Win, win!
Have a reliable vehicle?
Consider driving for Uber or Lyft, or you could deliver food for Uber Eats or DoorDash. Another option is picking up and delivering groceries for InstaCart or Shipt. All are super easy side gigs if you have a decent vehicle and a smartphone.
Don’t mind a little work?
Clean houses, detail cars or mow lawns. All can be done with a simple social media post advertising your services. You could give a special rate to get started and to get some good reviews under your belt. Then watch your side hustle take off!
Side hustles are a great way to make some extra money. There are so many options nowadays, and I’ve only listed a few I’m familiar with. If none of these appeal to you, simply Google “side hustle ideas” and look for a good fit.
I know people who make extra money sitting with the elderly, selling their creations on Etsy, and one person who buys items and then flips them for a profit on eBay and Facebook Marketplace.
Visit frugalteacherlife.com for other money-saving ideas by The Frugal Teacher or email me at frugalteacherlife@gmail.com.
