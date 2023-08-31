I’d like to thank Professor Dunn for his efforts to redress the silence that defined the history of this county for so long. I also feel the need to respond, with appropriate shame and horror, to the hate crime that was perpetrated against this nationally-known scholar last fall.
As we await sentencing, the question still echoes. “Do we really live in a place where this sort of thing still happens?” The jury has answered, “Yes.” Thankfully, it appears that justice is being served in this Rosewood assault, and I trust that it will be some time before Mr. Emanuel once again has the opportunity to use his truck as a deadly weapon to engage in racial violence. Despite everything, I see meaningful progress in this outcome.
It’s been only 30 years since Rosewood’s long silence was first broken by Minnie Lee Langley’s heart-wrenching first-hand account of that cold January night when, as a tiny 10-year-old, she hid among the overgrowth alongside other neighborhood children and watched her town, home to perhaps 300 American citizens, terrorized by a murderous mob of armed white supremacists, then burned to ashes and erased from the face of the earth.
Just days before the assault, the Gainesville Sun had announced a rally of the klan. Six weeks afterwards, a Grand Jury in Bronson determined there would be no prosecutions. Then, no one spoke of Rosewood … for almost seven decades.
Lessons learned from our local stories are as essential as they are universal. Though quite different in scale and scope, Dr. Dunn’s recent experience provides us with harsh evidence that some aspects of our grim history are still with us. We mustn’t let shame or fear blind us to the value of cautionary tales, even recent ones. Honest narratives, stories that are truly bound up in the deepest heritage of the land, have real power. If we listen to them carefully, they can help us become a more resilient, more tolerant community.
P. D. Smith
Williston Highlands, FL
