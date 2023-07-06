Editor:
I’ve always tried to model my own liberalism on the principles and values I find in the Preamble of the United States Constitution. More than once, I’ve had to remind my conservative friends that this inspirational sentence consists of much more than just the three words, “We the People...” I read its first stated purpose, the formation of a “more perfect union,” as a clear declaration of inclusion, one that is undeniably progressive in its explicit call for continuous improvement.
The phrase, “establish justice” stands on its own as both a purpose and a value, but it also encourages me to see constitutional equality (fully articulated in the Fourteenth Amendment) as an essential element of American justice, and it reminds me that no citizen should place their own interests above those of their fellow Americans.
When competing desires for individual and collective freedom create conflicts, I reflect upon what course of action will best “insure domestic tranquility” in the long term. I also see this principle as an unambiguous warning against the forms of ideological absolutism that can tear civil societies apart (as the testimony of our recent experiences will bear witness).
I’m unable to ignore the word “common” in the phrase, “provide for the common defense.” To me, it speaks to a communal purpose for our use of collective power. It must be in the service of protecting all citizens, not simply those who are fortunate enough to possess surplus property, and certainly not to unjustly advance the financial interests of individuals engaged in risky international commerce.
The penultimate principle is one that I rarely hear advocated by my conservative friends. This directive is, “to promote the general welfare.” I take it to mean that the goal of our constitutional government is to improve the lives of its citizens, all of them, and that this is to be done through the institutions of the democratic republic defined within this enlightened document. My interpretation of this foundational principle leads me to reject the dangerously flawed notion that we must shrink our democracy in order to give a few private interests dominion over this explicitly stated constitutional purpose.
I welcome thoughtful rebuttals to my arguments in the hopes of encouraging the type of productive conversations that every engaged citizen ought to be having. In the meantime, I remain thankful that I live at a time and in a place where I am still able to “enjoy the blessings of liberty” and I take the responsibility to pass these on to our posterity very, very seriously.
P. D. Smith
Williston Highlands, FL
