We are living in a time this is happening. The good person is called evil and the evil person is called good and made to look like an angel. Why is this? Because Satan is using more and more people. And they think they are right and more people believe them. I remember in late 1950, it was said, this man stop on a street corner looking up into the sky and pointing up getting others to look. Some would ask, what is it? He would say, I am not sure. I haven’t seen anything like it. Soon, he would have four or five people saying they see it, too.
Later he said, nothing was there. The sky was clear. He was showing how easy it is to get others to believe they see something that isn’t there, are believe a lie if you say it over and over again. We have people in leadership – in our churches and in government – that lie to us and get mad if we don’t believe them. This is why I say people are being brainwashed to believe lies and reject the truth. Churches are split over what sin is in the eye of Jesus.
Many of our churches and our governments are putting in leaders that are being influenced by Satan. You can prove this by the Bible and prayer. A church sign said: “It may be the law but it’s still sin.” Job 1:7: And the Lord said to Satan, “from where do you come?” So, Satan answered the Lord and said, “from going to and from on the earth, and from walking back and forth on it.” 1 Peter 5:8: Be sober, be vigilant; because your adversary the devil walks about like a roaring lion, seeking whom he may devour.
2 Corinthians 11: 13-15, for such are false apostles, deceitful workers, transforming themselves into apostle of Christ. Therefore, it is no great thing if Satan himself transforms himself into an angel of light. Therefore, it is no great thing if his ministers also transform themselves into ministers of righteousness, whose end will be according to their works. Jesus said, we will know them by their fruits (works). Peter said it best: “Be sober, be vigilant.”
We need to study the scriptures and pray so we won’t be deceived.
May Jesus bless you are my prayers.
