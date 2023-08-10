Prayer was taken out of our schools that became a law. Don’t pray in school. Many, many people said that would never happen. They said God won’t let that happen. Then, the Ten Commandments cannot be displayed in many areas, and we cannot pray in Jesus’ name in most places.
A few years ago, they (the people who are being influenced by Satan) tried getting “In God We Trust” off our money. Now, it is the Bible. They want the Bible out of our school libraries. Why is this happening? Could it be because of the people that say they are of God are living in sin? Our churches are being destroyed one by one because of sinful people. Our country is being destroyed because of sinful people.
The Lord said to Solomon, if My people who are called by My name will humble themselves, and pray and seek My face, and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from Heaven and will forgive their sin and heal their Land (2 Chronicles 7:14). If we would do this as a body of believers, I believe God would move greatly. What do you think? Do you believe we could get 300 believers to pray in one mind and one accord? Calling on Jesus to forgive our sins and heal our country.
You see, Jesus can do anything if we first do what He said to do. I’ve been in meetings trying so hard to get people to take a stand to get a sinful person out of our fellowship. Because the person was a minister and liked, here is what I heard. Some said, “I can’t say anything. I might lose my license.” Others said, “it might keep me from getting my license.” Others said a lot of what ifs?
You see, the churches I know of said things like this. “We might hurt someone’s feelings” or “what if others leave too?” Paul said, “do you not know that a little leaven (sin) leavens the whole lump?” Paul is talking about sexual immorality among the church. One man, and Paul, said deliver such a one to Satan for the destruction of the flesh (read 1 Cor. 5:1-8). Later on, this man repented, and Paul asked the church to take him back with love and mercy.
Most churches vote for a new pastor or leaders in the church. We vote for leaders in our state and our country. So, what kind of person are we voting for?
May Jesus bless you are my prayers.
