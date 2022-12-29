Did you know?

Canned foods can provide significant nutrition, especially for individuals who cannot find fresh fruits and vegetables during certain times of year, such as winter. In fact, the Produce for Better Health Foundation notes that research indicates canned foods offer comparable nutrients to fresh and frozen foods. In addition, the PBHF reports that canned foods are minimally processed, which helps to preserve nutrients and flavor. However, dietitians note that all canned foods are not made the same, so it’s imperative that shoppers read food labels prior to purchasing any canned goods. Overconsumption of sodium, which has been linked to health problems such as hypertension, heart attack and stroke, is a common consumer concern about canned foods. Shoppers can ease such concerns by reading product labels and looking for items described as “sodium-free,” “low sodium” and/or “no salt added.”
