If you dig a hole, climb down into it, and keep digging, the hole will continue to get deeper. You will never dig your way out. The only way to get out of the hole is to climb out before it gets too deep.
A person starts digging a hole when they make a bad decision. We all make bad decisions at times. It doesn’t mean you are stupid or inept. What’s important is that you identify the bad decision and then change direction by making a good decision.
When one bad decision is followed by more bad decisions, the hole rapidly becomes deeper. As the hole grows, the chances of getting out diminish. Rather than stopping the digging and formulating a plan for extrication, the occupant of a hole often digs even more furiously.
An initial bad decision can be either major or minor. One bad major decision can create a deep hole in one step. One bad minor decision alone may not be that big a deal. But a string of bad minor decisions has a cumulative effect that will also create a deep hole.
No one makes bad decisions with the conscious intent to dig deeper, making things worse. The trap is that you either don’t recognize a bad decision for what it is or delude yourself into thinking you can dig your way out. Making another bad decision may be easier than doing what it takes to make a good one.
Inaction, with the expectation that a situation will improve on its own, can be a bad decision. Closing your eyes, hoping problems will vanish, isn’t an effective strategy. Wishing or hoping without being proactive will not do much to help you.
Jim is a medical doctor with a successful practice. He’s got some extra money to invest. Jim comes across a commercial plumbing business for sale. Al, the plumber, paints a glowing profit picture of a business that virtually runs itself.
Jim buys the business without thoroughly investigating Al’s claims. As soon as Jim closes the deal, he discovers not all was as advertised. The business requires all of Jim’s time. Since he knows nothing about plumbing, Jim has trouble managing the employees. He doesn’t have the knowledge to determine if they are performing appropriately.
Jim spends so much time running his new business he neglects his family and practice. Jim is overwhelmed and doesn’t want to spend all his time with his business. He is desperate for any solution that will fix his problem. He contacts Bill and Ann, the owners of another plumbing company, offering them a partnership if they will manage his business. Again, Jim doesn’t do a thorough background check on his potential partners.
Jim gives Bill and Ann a share of his business without requiring them to invest any of their own money. To Jim’s dismay, his situation worsens. Bill and Ann mismanage the finances, alienate customers, and ignore opportunities to secure new accounts.
From the start, Jim has made one bad decision after another creating an ever deepening hole. As Jim’s desperation grows, his ability to make intelligent choices diminishes. On his quest for an easy way out, Jim continues digging.
Here are the steps you can take to get out of a hole.
1. Admit you are in one.
2. Understand how you got there.
3. Formulate a plan to get out that doesn’t repeat the mistakes that created the hole.
4. Take action to implement the first step in your plan.
5. Keep going until you climb out.
