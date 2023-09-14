What do you think? Will God change his ways, custom, tradition and commandments just so man can live a sinful life? I don’t think so.
We find in the scriptures where people were destroyed because of their sinful ways. Just think. Adam lost out with God because he sinned. And the world was destroyed by the flood because the people became so sinful and only Noah and his family were saved. So many times, God’s people lost out with him because they would keep sinning over and over. Now, if his people would repent and call on him, he would bless them. God would say, if you keep my commandments, custom, and all my ways, I will be your God and you will be my people. I cannot count the times they failed God.
Look this up for yourself. God told the Prophet, tell this people. Even if they call on me, I will not hear them because I have tried over and over, and they will not obey me. “And don’t you even pray for them because I will not hear you.” God left his people and didn’t return until Jesus came in the flesh to Earth. Some call this time the dark ages. Have fun looking this up.
Have you read the story of Sodom and Gomorrah? And why they were destroyed? (Read Gen. Chapter 19.) 2 Peter 2: 4-6, for if God did not spare the angels who sinned, but cast them down to hell and delivered them into chains of darkness, to be reserved for judgement; and did not spare the ancient world but saved Noah, one of eight people, a preacher of righteousness, bringing the flood on the world of the ungodly; and turning the cities of Sodom and Gomorrah into ashes, condemned them to destruction, “making them an example to those who, afterward, would live ungodly.”
Please read all of 2 Peter chapter 2. Now! The people that are being influenced by Satan can destroy everything that has anything to do with Jesus, like making laws so we cannot pray in Jesus’ name, display the Ten Commandments, do away with all bibles. That is what they are trying to do now. Have all who don’t keep their laws put in jail. One woman said if she got to be president, she would see many churches closed. All people that obey Satan will have the same thing happen to them that happen to Sodum and Gomorrah. Sinful people bring bring judgements on this country. Jesus will only save those who are faithful, true believers, true worshipers that stand up for him no matter what happens to us.
May you be faithful to Jesus so he will keep you are my prayers.
