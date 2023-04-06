When a baby comes into this world, it is perfect – until sin comes into his life (I know we are born of sinful flesh, but a baby is taught to sin.). A baby can be taught to be good, to respect others and to love others. You can teach the baby to learn accountability and responsibility. But they don’t know anything until they are taught. Deuteronomy 11:19, you shall teach them – the commandments and laws of God – to your children, speaking of them when you sit in your house, when you walk by the way, when you lie down and when you rise up. When we read this scripture, we can see it is a full-time job raising our children the right way. I am a product of not being taught the right things in life. Everything I learned as a child, I learned the hard way and the wrong way. When I was about 7 years old, I spent more time listening to what the preacher was saying. At the age of 7, I wanted to be a preacher. I got married Jan. 16, 1959. I turned 19 years old April 30, 1959 and away from God. My sweet wife and Jesus had their hands full. At the age of 21, Jesus moved into my life in a good way. Much thanks to Jesus and my praying wife ever since then, I am learning to read the Bible for myself and study the scriptures. Now, as a baby, I didn’t know anything good or bad, holy or unholy. This is why I always tell people to read the Bible and the study the scriptures and pray. Because most things we learn from people, they learned from other folks that didn’t know the scriptures. To hate is learned from other folks. And love is learned from others. Both hate and love starts as a baby. And in Jesus is where it should start.
May Jesus bless you are my prayers.
(0) comments
