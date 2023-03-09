When it comes to music, I am an amateur in many regards. I signed up for a violin class and took lessons. After about a month, the teacher met with my parents and begged them to pull me from that class.
He said, “Out of deep respect for music, this boy should not play the violin.”
The one thing that bugs me is early in the morning, whether it’s television or radio, I hear a song and can’t get it out of my head. All day, that music buzzes in my head, and I can’t get it to stop.
We took a trip not long ago, and The Gracious Mistress of the Parsonage drove her Sissy Van, while I sat in the passenger side. For some reason a song got in my head, I can’t remember which one, but I heard it over and over again.
I have a way of humming and singing a song simultaneously, coming out naturally.
As I got to singing, suddenly, The Gracious Mistress of the Parsonage pulled over, stopped her van, looked at me, and said, “Are you having some kind of spasm?” She looked very serious as she said it.
I looked at her seriously, having no idea what she was talking about.
“You’re not sick, are you?”
I began to understand her alarm, and I cautiously said, “I’m OK; I was just singing.”
“Oh my,” she said, “it sounded like you were on your last road trip to death.”
The only place I sing is in the shower because there’s nobody there, and nobody can hear me, and I can do my thing.
The other day as I was showering, I did not realize The Gracious Mistress of the Parsonage was within hearing distance. As I got into my shower a song began to rumble in my head, and within a few seconds, I started singing. Boy, was I singing and enjoying every note.
Suddenly, I heard a rapid knock on the bathroom door and my wife saying, “Are you okay? You didn’t fall in the shower, did you? Do you need any help?”
At first, I couldn’t figure out what was happening when it dawned on me that I was singing and she was hearing.
Oh “No, my dear,” I said quite loudly, “I was just singing.”
I heard a profound sigh on the other side of the bathroom door, and heard her say, “Don’t scare me like that again.”
I go into a store, and they’re playing music, and come out of that store with the music playing in my head, and I’m humming along the way. Driving home in my truck alone, I sing as loudly as possible, knowing nobody can hear me. But, of course, sometimes I forget to stop and walk into the house singing, and you can only guess the kind of trouble it presents to me.
Thinking about this all little I was reminded of what King Solomon said in Proverbs 29:11, “A fool uttereth all his mind: but a wise man keepeth it in till afterwards.”
That wise old man knew what he was talking about. I know there’s a time to speak but there’s also a time to keep quiet. For me it’s a challenge to differentiate between the two. The quieter I am the less difficulties I encounter.
Dr. James L. Snyder lives in Ocala with the Gracious Mistress of the Parsonage. Telephone 352-216-3025, email james snyder51@gmail.com, website www.jamessnyderministries.com.
