Proverbs 31:10-11, who can find a virtuous wife? (I did) For her worth is far above rubies. The heart of her husband safely trusts her, so he will have lack of gain. How many men have you seen that had a virtuous wife but didn’t know it? So he didn’t honor her the way he should, or show her the respect she really deserves. Some men treat their wife like she is not human, like dirt, and at the same time, she is trying her best to please him. This one woman asked her husband what he wanted for breakfast. He said, “I want two eggs, one sunny side up and one scrambled, with grits and toast.” In a few minutes, she came in and set the plate down in front of him. With a loud voice, he said, “look what you did. You scrambled the wrong egg. Can you do anything right?” I know this is a joke, but some men are just as bad. My virtuous wife and I were invited to this Preacher’s house for dinner, and his wife was expecting their baby at any time. She was busy getting dinner ready, and he was saying to her, “get me a glass of water.” Get me, get me, get me. We were feeling so bad for her. Finally, my sweet wife’s patience was running out with the way he was treating her. So, she said (calling his name), “do you know what your bible has to say about a man and his wife (thinking my wife had something good to say to him)?” She said, “God made man and seen he needed someone. So, He made Eve and then told Adam, ‘Adam. I made Eve so you will have a help mate. So, Adam, whatever you can’t do, she can help you.’” His face turned just as red as his hair. Point made. I know God said man should rule over his wife. He also said love her. Protect her and and see that her needs are met. Love her as Christ loved the church and died for it.
May Jesus bless you are my prayers.
