Job 38: 4, “where were you when I laid the foundations of the earth?”
God was asking Job a good question, because Job just thought he knew God. But! He didn’t really know the fullness of God. Read Job 38, chapters through 41. God is asking Job many, many questions of who did what. And was Job there telling God how to do it? We know now that only God could have created the Heavens and the Earth and all that is in them. St. John, chapter 1:1-3, in the beginning was the Word, and the Word was with God. And the Word was God. He was in the beginning with God. All things were made through Him, and without Him, nothing was made that was made. We read and know that the Word was made flesh and that “the Word” was, and is, Jesus our Lord. And Jesus healed the sick, made the blind to see, lame to walk and raised the dead (etc.). By faith, you and I can know God through His written word. The Bible says, “we shall know Him if we follow on to know Him, Jesus.” My question to us, where were we when God created the Heavens and the Earth and all that is in them? Do we believe God did it? We must have faith in our Creator. He, and He alone, knows all things. If we listen to the Holy Spirit and read His word, the Holy Spirit will lead us into all truths. We must follow Jesus and abide in Him with complete faith and trust in Him. Jesus did it all from the beginning to the end. My faith is Jesus can still do those things and more. What do you think?
May the blessings of Jesus be with you are my prayers.
