Where is The Gracious Mistress of the Parsonage?

Our family’s Christmas this year was the best one yet. But, of course, The Gracious Mistress of the Parsonage says that every year. I completely agree with her this year.
Our great-granddaughter served as the focal point of our Christmas this year. She assumed that position because she was born two weeks before Christmas.
The Gracious Mistress of the Parsonage came to my office on Monday morning as I was working and said, “I’m going to visit my great-granddaughter, and I prepared lunch in the refrigerator for you in case I don’t get back in time.”
It was a relatively quiet morning. I stopped to check the time and realized it was time to eat. When I entered the kitchen, it was completely dark and quiet. I then recalled her mentioning going to the great-granddaughter’s house.
Because I had not heard any sounds coming from the other rooms of the house. I decided to check on the infamous great-grandmother. She wasn’t anywhere in sight.
I hoped she didn’t have an accident because I didn’t know where she could be. That started to worry me. She’s never been known to leave the house for an extended period without sending me a text or making a phone call. Did she have a problem of some sort?
I was ready to text her on my cell phone when I heard her pull into the driveway. Then, as she entered the door, she said, “I forgot what time it was. I was having so much fun….” Then she began story after story of time with her great-granddaughter that day.
When I woke up the following morning, her side of the bed was vacant. I assumed she awoke early to prepare breakfast. There was no one in the kitchen when I went there.
Looking around, I noticed a note on the refrigerator, “My great-granddaughter needed me this morning, so I dropped everything to go and help her. Make your own breakfast.”
When I stopped midway through the morning while working in my office, I heard no noise coming from the other parts of the house. Unless there was an emergency involving the great-granddaughter, I assumed that my wife should have returned home by this point.
I started to worry about the welfare of that tiny infant. Why would The Gracious Mistress of the Parsonage be so preoccupied with her if nothing was wrong with her?
Where is The Gracious Mistress of the Parsonage?
Then I heard her drive in the driveway, exit the car, and enter the house. Then, I asked, “Is the great-granddaughter having any problems?”
“Oh, the great-granddaughter is doing great,” she said, beaming one of those smiles in my direction. “I spent the entire day with her and had a great time.”
She then began a series of stories about herself and her great-granddaughter, giggling while she told me various details about that young baby.
After a few weeks, whenever I ask myself, “Where is The Gracious Mistress of the Parsonage?” I only have to think about that great-granddaughter. That’s where she is.
I believe Solomon in the Old Testament had it right when he said, “Children’s children are the crown of old men; and the glory of children are their fathers.” (Proverbs 17:6).
Children are truly a blessing from God. But grandchildren and great-grandchildren are beyond blessing. It is God’s reward He gives to those faithful parents.
Dr. James L. Snyder is pastor of the Family of God Fellowship, Ocala, FL 34483, where he lives with the Gracious Mistress of the Parsonage. Telephone 1-352-216-3025, e-mail jamessnyder 51@gmail.com. Website is www.jamessnyderministries.com.
