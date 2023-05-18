When the only tool you have is a hammer, you see every problem as a nail. So, when you have only one solution, you put all your efforts into making it fit every challenge. To complete a task, a carpenter must have a full assortment of tools. He must understand the capabilities as well as the limitations of each tool. He needs to select the appropriate tool for each job. At times the carpenter has to improvise when he has to get a job done but doesn’t have exactly the right tool.
In life, the available tools are limited only by your imagination. When searching for the right tool, remember that every problem has a solution. Sometimes it’s obvious which tools you need to use. At other times, determining the appropriate tool is much more challenging.
A carpenter has different categories of tools. He has saws, rulers, hammers, pliers, screwdrivers, wrenches, drills, etc. You also have different categories of tools accessible. Included in your toolbox are ideas, time, money, skills, knowledge, character, patience, personality, and action. Typically, you will use a mix of tools in response to a challenge.
Ideas: This is your most useful and versatile tool. An innovative idea will get you past obstacles that initially seem intractable. Possibility thinking taps into a limitless well of ideas. Ideas flow best when you don’t constrain them by prejudging what you think is practical. Many innovative solutions began with an idea that, at first glance, seemed unrealistic.
Time: Have you ever wished you had extra time? If there were only more time you could do so much. You can’t make more time, there are only 24 hours in a day. However, you can be discriminating in how you spend your time. Simply prioritizing how you utilize time will make a significant difference in your productivity.
Money: Money is one of the tools people frequently cite as missing. Ironically, money isn’t the antidote for problems it’s thought to be. If it were, the wealthy would be problem-free. Before selecting money as the appropriate tool, truthfully evaluate its potential to help you.
The two ways to have more money are to make more or spend less. You can do either or both. It is easy to overlook ways to save in the quest for more. Minimizing your discretionary expenses can provide you some immediate financial breathing room.
Skills and Knowledge: Specific skills or knowledge may be required to overcome an obstacle. But what if you don’t have what’s needed? If you don’t have the time or inclination to acquire the knowledge, you can hire someone who already has it. Don’t fall into the trap of ignoring problems because you don’t know what to do or how to do it. Ignored problems have a tendency to get worse.
Attitude, Character, and Personality: Some problems may be connected to how you think and behave. These situations will keep recurring until the source, which is yourself, is addressed. You have to look in a mirror and make an unbiased appraisal of what you see. Everyone has the ability to make self-improvements.
Conversely, the right attitude enables you to tackle situations that would otherwise be overwhelming. Integrity, coupled with a sincere personality, attracts the people and circumstances needed to help you.
Patience and Persistence: A solution is not always discovered instantly. Problems may require time to be totally fixed. Your degree of success is linked to your staying power. Giving up guarantees failure. You have to go the distance in order to reach a resolution.
Action: Action is the power that energizes your tools. Without action, nothing happens. Assess your problem, select the appropriate tools, and get to work. Don’t wait, get started today.
