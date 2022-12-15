The Bible teaches us, to break one of God’s commandments is sin. James 2:10-11, for whoever shall keep the whole law, and yet, stumble in one point, he is guilty of all. For He who said,” do not commit adultery,” also said, “do not murder.” Now, if you do not commit adultery but you do murder, you have become a transgressor of the law. James 4:17, therefore, to him who knows to do good and does not do it, to him it is sin.
Galatians 5:19-21, now the works of the flesh are evident, which are: adultery, fornication, uncleanness, lewdness, idolatry, sorcery, hatred, contentions, jealousies, outburst of wrath, selfish ambitions, dissensions, heresies, envy, murders, drunkenness, revelries, and the like; of which I tell you beforehand, just as I also told you in time past, that those who practice such things will not inherit the Kingdom of God.
May the blessing of Jesus be with you daily are my prayers.
