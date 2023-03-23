What happened to the altar in our churches? And why? I remember when a revival at any country church on Sand Mountain, Alabama, in the 1940s and 1950s, the altar would be filled with people crying out to Jesus. The windows and doors were open so those outside could hear what was going on inside, folks giving their hearts to Jesus. The word being preached so even a little country boy like me could see how hot Hell is and how beautiful Heaven is. How wonderful that was! How great and wonderful the blessings of Jesus, just because we honored Him by meeting Him at the altar. In the churches that I was blessed to be their pastor, I invited folks to use the altar. And when they did, they were blessed. And when the altar wasn’t used, the blessings weren’t there.
Genesis 8:20, Noah built an altar after the flood. Genesis 12:7-8, Abraham built an altar and a few after that. The altar was so important. God had His own special altar in the Temple and Tabernacle. God even has an altar in Heaven. The altar was, and is, a special place that God set aside for us and we set aside for Him so we can meet with Him at the altar, a sacred place. Now, what is going on in our churches? Many are closing their doors. We don’t see souls saved. Why? Could it be we’re not doing what Jesus asked us to do. Like use the altar. Why are preachers standing between the people and the altar? To me, it is like trying to block or interfere with God spirit drawing a person to the altar. Just asking? Matthew 5:23-24, therefore, if you bring your gift to the altar, and there remember that your brother has something against you, leave your gift there and go your way. First, be reconciled to your brother, and then come and offer your gift. We need to put the altar back in our churches and use it.
May Jesus bless you are my prayers.
