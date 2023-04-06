I like the old saying, “Just when you think it can’t get any worse, it does.”
The Gracious Mistress of the Parsonage and I will be watching the news, and a story of some devastation somewhere in the world will come on.
When this happens, The Gracious Mistress of the Parsonage will say, “What a wacky world we live in.” And if anybody knows about wacky, it is she. After all, she married me.
Watching the news the other night, a similar story was being reported, and I looked at my wife and said, “What a wacky world we live in.” I paused for a moment and then said, “It’s not the world I grew up in.” Then I laughed.
“Whatever made you think you have grown up?”
After she said that to me, I pondered for quite a few days on what does it actually mean to grow up? And, most importantly of all, does anybody ever grow up?
As we watched the news one night, she said, “What a wacky world we live in.” At that point, I replied, “Maybe it’s so wacky because people haven’t grown up yet.”
She went on a tirade explaining why most people have not grown up yet. I tried to listen carefully and take a few notes, but none made sense.
I couldn’t keep it any longer, so I asked her, “What do you think I need to do to grow up?”
“Well,” she started, “you should stop acting like a silly person.”
I chuckled and said, “But what if I’m not acting?”
“So, if you are not acting, you are the silliest person I have ever known.”
According to her, you can’t be silly and grown-up at the same time.
“The next thing you need to do is stop thinking every situation is a joke.”
Pondering this, I’m not sure I will ever grow up if that is true. I see a joke where The Gracious Mistress of the Parsonage sees something serious. She’s much more grown-up than I ever will be.
“There is a positive side to this wacky world of ours.” The Gracious Mistress of the Parsonage looked at me smiling. Then she continued, “If the world weren’t as wacky as it is, people would see that you’re wacky.”
After all of this, I wonder if it’s worth growing up. What good does it do to grow up when those people around you aren’t? Maybe wacky is not that bad.
On the bright side, I’m going to try.
I couldn’t help but think of one of the strangest stories about David in 1 Samuel 21,
“And he [David] changed his behaviour before them, and feigned himself mad in their hands, and scrabbled on the doors of the gate, and let his spittle fall down upon his beard. Then said Achish unto his servants, Lo, ye see the man is mad: wherefore then have ye brought him to me? Have I need of mad men, that ye have brought this fellow to play the mad man in my presence? Shall this fellow come into my house?”
David used “wacky” to his advantage. That worked for him and after giving some thought, maybe that could work for my advantage. Of course, David was acting and I probably am not.
Dr. James L. Snyder lives in Ocala, FL with the Gracious Mistress of the Parsonage. Telephone 1-352-216-3025, email james snyder51@gmail.com, website www.jamessnyderministries.com.
