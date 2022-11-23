Do you have a good watchman in your place of worship? What is a good watchman, and how important are they?
I believe every pastor, and church leader is a watchperson, looking out for the well being of those under them. A good watchperson will not compromise even with so called “little sin” and will sound out warnings against any sin. We will not help anyone if we tell them they are ok in their sins. The Bible teaches us if someone is in sin, and you speak to them and they hear you, and repent we tell them they are ok in their sin, you have saved that person from destroying themselves and ending up in hell.
Ezekiel33: 12-13, “Therefore you, O son of man, say to the children of your people: The righteousness of the righteous man shall not deliver him in the day of his transgression; as for the wickedness of the wicked, he shall not fall because of it in the day that he turns from his wickedness; neither shall the righteous be able to live because of his righteousness in the day that he sins. When I say to the righteous, that he shall surely live; if he trust to his righteousness, and commits iniquity, all his righteousness shall not be remembered; but because of the iniquity that he has committed, he shall die for it.” We see trouble coming and do not sound an alarm and warn the people, their blood will be on our hands. We cannot make people live sin free life, but we can let them know that sin is not of God, and God hates sin of any kind. We need to be faithful watchman, and let people know sin brings death, and to die in sin carries in to Hell.
God is Light, Jesus is Light and there is no darkness in them, no sin, and we are to be like them, we are to be Lights to a dying world. May the blessing of Jesus be with you daily are my prayers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.