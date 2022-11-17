Have you ever thought of living walking and talking with Jesus, in the days He walked here on this earth in His fleshly body? I have. But! I would have wanted to be one of those who believed Jesus, who He was and is. (KJV) John 1:40-46, Andrew said to Peter his brother, we have found the Messiah, which is being interpreted, the Christ. And Philip saying to Nathanael, We have found Him, of whom Moses in the Law, and the prophets, did write, Jesus of Nazareth, the son of Joseph. Nathanael ask, can there any good thing come out of Nazareth? Philip said, come see. You see in order to be a believer in that day, you needed to know the Law and order to be a believer in that day, you needed to know the Law and The prophets, the same is true today, just believe the Law and the prophets, “The scripture of the old Testaments”. We are blessed with the New Testament too. How is your imagination? just you are walking with Jesus, you are watching Him work miracles, listening to His wisdom and knowledge, what a trip we are on, we are with Him at the wedding when they ran out of wine, and His Mother, said to them, do what He tells you to do. Now we see them pouring water into six empty water pots, and when they tasted it, it was the best wine ever. Wow! We saw Jesus turn water into wine. As we walk with Jesus, we see Him perform hundreds of miracles. Have you, are someone you know, ever had an imaginary friend? To you or them the friend was real, to see and talk to. When you read the scriptures, just imagine you are there with the person or persons you are reading about. We really can walk with Jesus, then and now. Just try it, only believe. May the blessing of Jesus be with you daily are my prayers.
