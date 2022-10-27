Gal. 5:16 – Walk in the spirit, and you shall not fulfill the lust of the flesh. Gal. 6:7-8, do not be deceived, God is not mocked; for whatsoever a man sows, that he will also reap. For he who sows to the flesh will of the flesh reap corruption, but he who sows the spirit will of the spirit reap everlasting life.
Gal. 5:19-21 – Now the works of the flesh are evident, which are adultery, fornication, uncleanness, lewdness, idolatry, sorcery, haltered, contentions, jealousies, out-burst of wrath, selfish ambitions, dissensions, heresies, envy, murders, drunkenness, revelries, and the like, of which I tell you beforehand, just as I told you in the past, that those who practice such things will not inherit the Kingdom of God.
Do you know why it is so hard to walk in the spirit and not in the flesh? Did you know the flesh has a mind of its own?
Let you and I take a simple test, what do you like to drink? Is it tea coffee, coke, etc.
Tell yourself, I will not drink my drink for two weeks.
Before the day is over the war will start with your flesh. Our flesh is weak. Try it.
Even Jesus overcome his flesh with fasting for 40 days. Paul battled with his flesh, and he overcome and we can to.
Walk in the spirit and not in the flesh. Pray and read your Bible. May Jesus bless you are my prayers.
