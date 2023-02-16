Mark 5: 25-34, we find the story of a woman, who was sick for many years, had seen many physicians but only grew worse. When she heard about Jesus, she said in her heart, “if only I could touch His garment, I will be healed.” When she touched Jesus, she was made well. And Jesus said, “who touched me?” After she told Jesus her story, verse 34 and He said to her, “Daughter, your faith has made you well. Go in peace and be healed of your affliction.” Now all those people around heard and saw what happened. They must have told the story in every town in the country.
For we find in Mark 14: 34-36, they came to the land of Gennesaret. And when the men of that place recognized Him, they sent out into that surrounding region, brought to Him all who were sick and begged Him that they might only touch the hem of His garment. And as many as touched it, were made perfectly well.
So, we should see just talking about Jesus and what He has done and can do for others, He can do for us. Try getting together with a few people and talk about the wonderful works of Jesus and give Him praise and only Him. I know you will feel His spirit in a wonderful way. Just think, if those who saw and heard what happened to the woman and her faith in just touching Jesus’ garment, she was healed. If they had not talked about it, many, many more people would not be healed.
May Jesus bless you are my prayers.
