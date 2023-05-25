I had a frightening experience the other day. I know I must be getting old because things that never frightened me before frighten me. I also see things I never saw before.
Going into the bathroom one morning, I looked in the mirror, and my grandfather looked back at me. I almost passed out. With great haste, I left the bathroom, rushed to the living room, and sat down to think a little bit. What just happened?
I hadn’t thought of my grandfather for a long time, and now here I am, looking at myself in the mirror and seeing my grandfather. Oh boy. How did he get in my mirror?
I knew my grandfather was old, at least from my perspective when I knew him. One thing I remember about him was how much he complained about his bones. You could hear his knees crack whenever he would get up from a chair. I never could understand that.
Not until recently did I discover that this was not a ploy; rather, he had aching and creaking bones.
It seems that I have inherited his creaking bones. Now I know what he was going through back then, and it wasn’t a ploy.
I have no idea how many bones I have in my body, but I am discovering new bones that are starting to creak daily. I didn’t know I had so many bones.
After thinking about my grandfather and his creaking bones, I went back into the bathroom to chat with him, but instead of him being in the mirror, there I was. I am my grandfather!
If it were just creaking bones, I wouldn’t be too concerned. But looking in the mirror this morning caused me to see that old age is really ugly. I have more wrinkles than I can count on my face. Where do those wrinkles come from?
I should start counting my wrinkles every morning to ensure I have the same amount from the day before. Of course, there must be some good to these wrinkles, or I wouldn’t have so many.
I think I have become the standard for old age with my musical bones and flourishing wrinkles. I sure could use some advice from my grandfather about this situation.
I went to The Gracious Mistress of the Parsonage and told her I thought I needed to go to a body shop to see if I could get a new body. “Do you have any recommendations?”
She looked at me up and down and then said, “Just remember, it’ll cost you an arm and a leg.” And then she laughed as though it was funny.
I wasn’t laughing on the inside.
Later that day, I checked my Bible for verses dealing with bones, but I had never thought of these verses before. Psalms 51:8, “Make me to hear joy and gladness; that the bones which thou hast broken may rejoice.”
Psalms 34:20, “He keepeth all his bones: not one of them is broken.”
I am a proponent of joy, but I never thought of bones being associated with joy. As I get older, I am discovering just how important my bones are. From now on, whenever one of my bones creaks, I will rejoice to know that God keeps all my bones.
Dr. James L. Snyder lives in Ocala, FL with the Gracious Mistress of the Parsonage. Telephone 1-352-216-3025, email james snyder51@gmail.com, website www.jamessnyderministries.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.