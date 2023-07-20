There are no second chances in eternity

Which scares you more: a pending natural disaster or the thought of spending eternity in hell?
On the surface, this question can appear harsh and uncaring, especially when we consider the huge financial and emotional losses brought about by the recent flooding in several sections of our country. People have lost their homes, businesses, and sometimes their lives.
So I’m asking you to believe I’m not minimizing these true losses and to trust the sincere intent of my question. Which scares you more: a looming hurricane, fire or earthquake, or the thought of spending eternity in hell? In other words, do you worry more about what could happen in the event of a natural disaster – or what eternity will be like for you?
Maybe you don’t take either seriously. I’ve heard about people having hurricane parties, mocking the imminent danger coming their way. Much like people who mock the imminent horror of hell by bragging about the huge party they’ll have there.
While it’s possible to survive a hurricane, there’s no second chance once you’ve entered eternity (time without end).
With this in mind, why do people treat hell so casually, even after considering Jesus’ description of hell in Matthew 13:42 (KJV)? He described it as “a furnace of fire” where “there shall be wailing and gnashing of teeth.” We’ve heard people relate the high temperatures they’re experiencing this summer to how hot hell would be. I assure you there’s no comparison.
In hell, they’ll wish they could pray to the very God they rejected – the God Who gave His Son to die for them (John 3:16). They’ll long to ask him to rescue them from “the party” they’ve chosen to attend. As bad as the worst hurricane is, it can’t compare to the desolation of spending all eternity without joy, without love – or without the hope of things ever getting better.
In plain English, once a person is in hell, they’re there forever. Permanently.
But the good news is, no one has to go there. Going to hell is a choice. An individual choice. God finds no pleasure when someone ends up in a place of torment and isolation. Jesus loves us so much He died for us – so we could spend “time without end” with Him and experience unbelievable joy. The kind of joy we don’t want to miss out on.
The kind of joy that beats anything a hurricane party could offer.
Sheryl H. Boldt is the author of the blog, www.TodayCanBe Different.net. Connect with her at SherylHBoldt@gmail.com.
