I used to write with a very narrow mind when it came to the outdoors. I only imagined my little area when it came to things like weather and the activities that one could be involved in. When it came to the winter months, I never considered that while one area of the country was reeling things in, another part was dusting things off. I never gave much thought to the fact that while the temperatures in my region were keeping me inside, other parts of the country were enjoying the comfortable afternoons and evenings. Once I started traveling more and meeting more people, I began to see things from a wider observation. Now, for instance, as I think about shutting things down for the season, I quickly remember that deer and ducks are just now at their best in several southern states. And my friends in places like Wisconsin and Minnesota are drilling holes in the ice and enjoying some delicious walleye and perch. I see things now from a broader perspective.
Not only have I changed in areas as it relates to the outdoors, but I also view other things differently than I did when I was young and somewhat sheltered in my own wonderful little town. And while there are many things I don’t understand and can’t identify with; I do think I am better for being exposed to the rest of the world – both good and bad. Some, however, would disagree. They think it best to stay away from anything that may shed a bad light on whatever it is one is trying to accomplish. In some ways they are right if that individual has not been grounded in some basic truths. But to think that an 18-year-old will not ask hard questions about things they have always been taught as truth, is really sticking one’s head in the sand. Truth will never succumb to questions or additional knowledge. It will only be strengthened. And to try to shield individuals from questioning truth says more about what the questioner believes about truth than it does the one asking the questions. Phillip E. Johnson in writing about the creation/ evolution debate makes a great statement. He says, “… people learn the truth best if they fully understand the objections to the truth. If I believe evolution (or anything else) only because “Teacher says so,” you could say I don’t really believe in evolution. What I believe in is obedience to authority, and in letting “Teacher” do my thinking for me. A democratic education aims to produce citizens who can think for themselves.”
My Christian friend don’t run from knowledge; even the kind that disagrees with what you believe. Remember the truth found in the scriptures does not depend on ignorance to be valid. Because it is truth, it will stand any test. And while these tests may not add to truth, they will add to your assurance of it.
Gary Miller can be reached at gary@outdoor truths.org. Gary Miller has written Outdoor Truths articles for 20 years. He has also written five books which include compilations of his articles and a father/son devotional. He also speaks at wild-game dinners and men’s events for churches and associations.
