I live in a Tri-State area Where I live in my state is less than 2 miles from two other states. When I consider bag limits, I think I have it made. When I consider out-of-state licenses, I think I don’t have enough money. And of course, licenses keep getting more expensive each year. One day our own people will price us out of hunting, but that’s for another article. Another difference that I have to manage is the opening and closing days of the seasons in each state. I don’t recall deer or turkey seasons ever being the same in each state. This really feels odd in my neck of the woods because the deer in one state mosey into the other state without knowing any boundaries. Nevertheless, each state commission has decided what ought to be the seasonal dates. And this year, those dates changed. It was the first time I can remember, that one day to celebrate an event now becomes another day to celebrate an event. It’s not the first time that has happened.
For approximately 1500 years, the day set aside for every Jew to rest, was the Sabbath. It was the last day of the week. We would say on Saturday. But about 2000 years ago, something happened so overwhelming it caused both the Jew and Gentile Christians of that day to begin focusing their day of rest and worship on another day. They would begin to gather on the first day of the week (Sunday) instead of the last. While many still observed the Sabbath, the followers of Jesus began to gather for worship, prayer, communion, and service on this first day of the week. And here’s the kicker. Nearly all historians and experts of the New Testament documents, whether atheist, agnostic, or theist, agree that this happened. And we have been doing it every since that time. What was that event that caused the day to change? It was what was believed to be the resurrection of Jesus. And while atheists and agnostics believe only that it was the belief of the followers of Jesus, Christians to this day believe it actually happened. But what is indisputable is that we are still living with real-time evidence of something that happened that was so profound, the effects are still felt today. I hope you’ll celebrate this coming Sunday. Happy Easter.
Gary Miller can be reached at gary@outdoortruths.org. Gary has written the Outdoor Truths article for 20 years. He has also written four books which include compilations of his articles and a father/son devotional. He also speaks at wild-game dinners and men’s events for churches and associations.
