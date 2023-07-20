Continuing the subject of prayer in His sermon, Jesus gives a model for how people should pray (Matthew 6:9-12). After instructing the crowd about not praying to be seen of men and not using repetitious words, Jesus now gives information to them about the content of their prayers.
People often recite these verses to say a rote prayer either individually or collectively in their worship services. However, when Jesus says, “pray, then, in this way,” He is meaning to use this as a model for the content of one’s prayers.
One or more of the four components of this model prayer should be used in each prayer. The parts consist of praising God, talking to God about His kingdom, requesting our physical needs and our spiritual needs.
A prayer could be limited solely to praising God, which would include thanksgiving. There are many examples, especially in the psalms, of faithful people expressing their praise to God for who He is and what He has done.
When praying about God’s kingdom, there can be a multitude of things for which to pray. Christians can pray for the growth of the kingdom as well as for the growth of the individual members of the kingdom. Making a request for God’s help with the kingdom is vital. The words of Jesus, “Your will be done, on earth as it is in heaven,” covers many subjects for which Christians can pray.
When asking God to give us our “daily bread,” we could be talking about actual bread or using a metaphor for all the physical necessities of life. In addition to groceries, the prayer might include asking for a house, a car, a job, clothes or even improved health for ourselves or others. Christians can talk to God about problems occurring at work, in the community or in the family. The requests can be endless.
Jesus concludes this model prayer by talking about a person’s spiritual needs. Of utmost importance is the forgiveness of one’s sins, which is necessary for a person to have a true relationship with God. Equally important is the request for God’s help when it comes to our personal temptations. A Christian should be seeking God’s way to avoid any temptations to do evil. With this help from God, a person would be in a right relationship with God.
If Christians keep these different topics in mind when praying, their prayers will always be acceptable to God. Christians should be thankful and grateful for the opportunity to pray to God. When Christians utilize this model for the content of their prayers, it will demonstrate that even in their prayer life they are living God’s way.
Carlton G. McPeak (carlton_mc@msn.com) is an evangelist working in the Florida Gateway region. Scriptural quotations from the NASB.
