What mindset should the believer have towards God? What should their established attitudes be about their life? The ninth stanza of Psalm 119 (verses 65-72) describes several elements of the believer’s mindset towards God.
He is grateful that God has kept His word in how God has “dwelt well” with him. He has the desire to learn God’s “good discernment and knowledge.” He admits God does good things and is good. He has a strong desire to be taught by God as well as to learn from God when he has made a mistake or accidentally left God’s law.
This mindset prompts the different actions the poet takes towards God’s instructions. He believes in God’s commandments. He keeps God’s word. His heart’s desire is to observe God’s precepts and to delight in God’s law. Mentally, he values the law God has spoken more “than thousands of gold and silver pieces.”
He admits he has gone astray from God’s word, but because he was “afflicted” he is now keeping God’s word. He says it was “good for [him] that [he] was afflicted” so that he might learn God’s statutes. He is confessing that it was a good thing for him to be humbled or to endure hard times or embarrassing times so that he might realize that he had left God’s word.
With these firmly established attitudes, it is no wonder this believer is living this way of life. It demonstrates that his thinking is dictating his actions. Even when he makes a mistake, when he accidently goes astray, the word of God is influencing the correction he should make in his life.
He is not like the “arrogant,” those who are presumptuous in thinking their way of life is better than God’s way. These unbelievers have expressed things which are not true about this believer, they are trying to smear his name. The reason for the actions of the “arrogant” is that “their heart is covered with fat,” meaning their mind is covered by their own standards, which is preventing them from observing and delighting in God’s precepts and law.
The question for the modern day believer is, are we living up to the mindset of this author? Do we desire to have the ability to make judgments about living our life which are according to God’s commandments? Are we willing to change our life to be back in conformity with God’s word when we have gone astray?
Having these established attitudes is of utmost importance if one is going to be a true follower of God. Having this mindset towards God and His word will continuously motivate the believer to be living God’s way.
Carlton G. McPeak (carlton_mc@msn.com) is an evangelist working in the Florida Gateway region. Scriptural quotations from the NASB
