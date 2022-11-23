It’s hard to believe, but Thanksgiving is here.
It feels like just yesterday we were on the backend of summer and were ready to kickoff the fall. Now, autumn is also nearing a close, with winter just around the corner.
Thanksgiving always allows us all the opportunity to give thanks for the many blessings we have in our lives. And while the delicious food, family time and of course, football, are all reasons to enjoy the holiday, we must not forget the chance to give thanks or give back to someone, as well.
The world is tough right now. With prices for groceries, gas, etc. rising, it’s creating a lot more challenges for everyone. And while families around the country will gather today to celebrate the holiday and enjoy some Thanksgiving favorites, there are some who might not be as fortunate.
So, enjoy the holiday surrounded by those you love. Enjoy that delectable turkey that everyone looks forward to every year. And most of all, give thanks for what you have. And if you can, try and give a little back.
Have a safe, wonderful thanksgiving holiday!
