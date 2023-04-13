Starting Off On the Wrong Foot

Of course, you would like to have a good, if not great, day. Who doesn’t want everything to fall into place? Every traffic light turns green just as you get to it. The weather is perfect. All the people you come into contact with are in a happy mood. You feel wonderful. Regardless of what you encounter, you emerge smelling like a rose.
Unfortunately, there are days when you start off on the wrong foot. Regardless of how upbeat and positive you may be, there are going to be times where you wake up feeling off. It doesn’t mean something is wrong with you. Everybody has bad days.
You may have problems on your mind. Maybe you don’t know what’s wrong. Either way the result is the same; you feel crummy. When your day starts off wrong, it can put you in a bad mood.
If you are having a really bad day, things seemingly go from bad to worse. It feels as if you are a problem magnet. You may even think a black cloud is hanging over you. When your thoughts are negative, problems get blown out of proportion causing you lose sight of the good in your life. What can you do to feel better?
First of all, there are some things you shouldn’t do. Don’t feel bad about feeling bad. Don’t think there is something wrong with you. Don’t become frustrated about your mood. If you do any of these things, you will develop secondary stress.
When it happens, accept the fact that you are having an off day. Resist the tendency to snap at or be rude to others. Doing so will only exacerbate your problems. You need to proactively work your way out of your funk. The objective is to get your mind onto a positive track.
Start by focusing on all there is to be thankful for. Make a mental checklist of everything good. Regardless of what you think is wrong, there are many positive aspects of your life. Each good thought you have will help displace your bad mood. You won’t reverse a bad mood in one shot, but you can chip away at it.
Think about anything that makes you feel happy. It could be contemplating events in the past that evoke positive feelings. Fond childhood memories, a great vacation, or good times with family and friends are some suggestions.
Think about something funny from your own experiences, a movie, or TV. Tell someone a joke. Make someone else laugh. When you arouse happiness in others, it will have a positive impact on you also. Daydreaming can also be helpful. Picture yourself in pleasant situations. Imagine you have attained your goals. How will it feel after you have achieved your dreams?
When you are feeling off, you lack motivation. It’s not easy to think about something good. You don’t have much energy. You may even feel beaten down. It’s when you feel the least like it that you have to claw your way back up.
You might need to change gears or vary your routine. Doing something different can help break you out of a mental hole. Your feelings will improve. The more you participate in improving your mood, the faster your recovery will be.
Smile. When you smile, even if it’s forced, you will feel better. Act the way you want to feel. Don’t wait to feel happy before you act happy. When you have a day that starts off on the wrong foot, don’t fret, it won’t last. By focusing on positive, happy thoughts, you will minimize the time you feel less than optimal.
NOW AVAILABLE: “Dare to Live Without Limits,” the book. Visit www.BryanGolden.com or your bookstore. Bryan is a management consultant, motivational speaker, author, and adjunct professor. E-mail Bryan at bryan@columnist.com or write him c/o this paper. ©2023 Bryan Golden
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.