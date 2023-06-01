For the third time Jesus quotes what “the ancients were told” to the crowd. This time it is about making vows and making oaths (Matthew 5:33:37). He tells them that if their righteousness is to surpass that of the scribes and Pharisees, then they need to speak with integrity.
Jesus is saying that His followers should be speaking so that when they say, “Yes, yes” or “No, no” people will have confidence in what they are saying. The speaker does not need to make a vow or an oath in order for their message to be believable and for people to put their trust in it.
Heaven, earth, and Jerusalem do not belong to man, but rather belong to God. Heaven is the “throne of God.” Earth is the “footstool” of God. Jerusalem is “the city of the Great King” or God.
Jesus includes our own heads in this list. He states we “cannot make one hair white or black.” Man does not have the wisdom (white hair) or the strength of youth (black hair) to make things happen in life.
As Christians, we should speak in such a manner as to always reveal to people the truth. It is the truth, not because we stated it, but rather because what we stated is true. There is no need to bring God in as a guarantee to our words. Christians should have the reputation that when they speak, the listener knows they have integrity; they are honest and have strong moral principles.
The reputation of the Christian should be that they will always tell the truth and not exaggerate the facts. They will be people who do not try to slant it to their benefit. They are people who can always be counted on to give someone the truth, the simple facts of the situation.
In this portion of the sermon Jesus is giving on the mount, Jesus is teaching that if one always speaks with integrity, then their simple words are all that is needed. They do not need to make vows or oaths. They do not need to make elaborate statements for the purpose of impressing upon people that they are telling the truth.
The longer someone knows a Christian, the more the Christian is tried and proven to be honest in his speech. Their life demonstrates this characteristic of speaking with integrity.
Christians who want to have a righteousness which surpasses that of the religious leaders of the days of Jesus, need to have the characteristic of speaking with integrity. Their speech should be filled with “Yes, yes” and “No, no” statements because they are followers of Jesus and they are living God’s way.
Carlton G. McPeak (carlton_mc@msn.com) is an evangelist working in the Florida Gateway region. Scriptural quotations from the NASB
