The other morning I got up; at least, I tried to get up, but the bones in every part of my body had organized a labor strike against me. I’m not quite sure what they were protesting.
As I lay there groaning over these bones, I did not realize how many bones I had in my body. I’m sure some bones in my body shouldn’t be there, and I’ll have to ask my mother how they got there.
If I thought my bones were creaking when I was lying in bed, the bones were screaming a lot louder as I rolled over and got up.
As I wobbled out to the kitchen, The Gracious Mistress of the Parsonage some and said, “Well, old man. What’s it like getting old?”
Even at this stage in life, my mind is active, and I had a very quirky response to that question, but fortunately for me, I did remember not to mention it.
My wife came to the door of my office and said, “Do you remember your doctor’s appointment for today?”
Maybe this is the reason my bones were creaking this morning. They didn’t want me to see the doctor because they knew I would tell him about my creaking bones, and he might do something about it.
I never knew what old age was, but now I’m beginning to comprehend it a little bit more.
At the doctor’s, I complained to him about my creaking old bones and asked what I could do. He looked at me, smiled an old doctor’s smile, and said, “That’s the benefit of getting old and not dying. Just exercise more, and it will all go away.”
As we drove home, The Gracious Mistress of the Parsonage looked over at me and said, “Well, old man, what did the doctor have to say?”
“He told me,” I said with a rather sour smirk, “that I need to eat more Apple Fritters each day. That will take away the pain in my bones.”
Looking at me and not smiling, she said, “For your information, we will have broccoli for lunch today.”
Looking at her, I sweetly said, “Why don’t we go out for lunch today? We can go to the restaurant of your choice.”
She agreed, and we both smiled, and she pulled up at her favorite restaurant.
We got seated, ordered our lunch, and had a wonderful time together. The only problem with eating out with her is she always orders broccoli.
We were finished eating, and the waitress brought our check. I smiled at her and reached into my pocket for my wallet, and much to my dismay, it was not there. I forgot my wallet.
Just when you think you’ve got a problem solved, it turns out quite different.
“My dear,” I said as sweetly as possible, “I forgot my wallet. Do you mind paying for lunch today?”
That was the most expensive lunch I’ve ever had.
As I was thinking about this I couldn’t help but remember what David said. “When I kept silence, my bones waxed old through my roaring all the day long” (Psalm 32:3).
What I take away from this is, when I keep silent about my age, there other things that are going to give away my secret.
Dr. James L. Snyder lives in Ocala, FL with the Gracious Mistress of the Parsonage. Telephone 1-352-216-3025, e-mail jamessnyder51@gmail.com, website www.jamessnyderministries.com.
