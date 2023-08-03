Continuing His sermon, Jesus speaks to the crowd about their bodily appearance when they are fasting (Matthew 6:16-18). He says this pious action of fasting should be done in secret in order to hide their fasting. These comments are the third example Jesus gives of people doing things to be seen of men.
Fasting was a religious practice observed by the Jews in the days of Jesus. It was considered by many to be a religious exercise where one would abstain from food or drink for a period of time. Jesus is not discussing the action, but rather people’s public facial and clothing appearance while fasting.
Jesus portrays those who are fasting as one who puts “on a gloomy face.” They are people who “neglect their appearance so that they will be noticed by men.” They are trying to draw attention to their fasting. They want people to see them as being very religious, humble and godly. Jesus calls them hypocrites.
Jesus says when a worshipper acts in such a way as to be seen by men, they receive their reward from men, but God will not give them a reward. Like giving to the poor and praying, Jesus says it must be done in secret and then the Father will reward them.
The proper way a person should handle their fasting, is that it is to be done in secret; where no one can observe the fasting. They are to do it without boasting about it because they do not want to draw attention to themselves.
Jesus says, “When you fast, anoint your head and wash your face so that your fasting will not be noticed by men, but by your Father who is in secret.” By anointing their head and washing their face, we might say they were putting on a smiley face.
Just like the comments Jesus made about giving to the poor and one’s prayers, our service to God should be to impress God and not to impress the people around us. We need to be seeking God’s praises and not the praises of our friends and fellow church members.
All of us want to be recognized, whether we will openly admit it or not. But, our focus needs to be our sincerity and desire to please God. For many, this will require a change in their thinking; a change in their attitude. However, if they really want to have God’s reward, then they must make this adjustment in their daily living.
When we make these changes, then in everything we do, our face will always be smiling. We can truly be happy because we know we are living God’s way.
Carlton G. McPeak (carlton_mc@msn.com) is an evangelist working in the Florida Gateway region. Scriptural quotations from the NASB
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.