I sit here thinking of all the people who have died in sin and those who are dying today. It breaks my heart. Beginning with Adam and Eve. Lost out with God and brought sin and death on the whole world. Noah building the ark saved his family and many animals, but all the people and all living things on the earth by the flood died because of sin. Many great cities destroyed because of sin. Sodom and Gomorrah destroyed because of sin. The story of Jonah and that great city, Nineveh, they repented and God spared them. But 150 years later, the city was destroyed because of the same sins. Acts 5:1-11, we find the story of Ananias and his wife, Sapphira. They died (lost forever) just because they lied to the Holy Ghost. To lie is a sin. A preacher said to me, “but that was before grace. That was before Jesus died.” Ananias and Sapphira’s story is after Jesus’ death and his Resurrection. We need to study our Bible. We need to know the truth. Luke 18:8, nevertheless, when the son of man cometh, shall He find faith (true believers or true worshipers) on the earth? Matthew 15: 8-9, this people draw nigh unto me with their mouth, and honor me with their lips. But their heart is far from me. “But in vain they do worship me,” teaching for doctrines the commandments of men. Are we true believers and true worshipers? Did you know it is possible for God’s spirit to leave us and we would not know it? Samson, it is written the spirit of God had left him and he did not know it. Just one sin will destroy us. As I passed a huge graveyard, I ask Jesus how many of these people made it to Heaven? He said you really don’t want to know. The scriptures teach us only a few will make it. Pray and study your Bible. Don’t just read it.
May Jesus bless you are my prayers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.