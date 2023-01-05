In five of the eight verses in the eighth stanza of Psalm 119 (verses 57-64), the psalmist states in several different ways that he will seek God. In other verses he says he will give thanks to God, he will seek those who keep God’s precepts and he acknowledges the earth is full of God’s lovingkindness.
At the beginning of this stanza, the poet is anticipating the Lord’s portion or inheritance as a result of his promise to keep God’s word. His heart’s desire is to receive what God is offering. Based upon God’s word, he accepts the graciousness of God.
After reflecting on his life and considering his ways, he turns his feet to God’s testimonies. He compared his life to God’s way of living, saw that it did not “matchup” and he “did not delay” in making the necessary changes.
He did not forget God’s law when wicked people, who were around him, tempted him to do evil things. During sleepless nights, he would give thanks to God which might include how thankful he was for God’s “righteous ordinances.” When seeking companionship, he sought “those who fear [God] and those who keep [God’s] precepts.”
Knowing about God’s lovingkindness, he made a request for God to “teach [him God’s] statutes.” He wants to be ever learning about God, His ways and how he can comply with God’s way of living. He wants to associate with those having the same desire.
The desire of this godly poet sets a great example for Christians today. Christians should be wanting to seek God and the lifestyle He wants them to live. They should have a strong desire to be around people who also are wanting to seek God.
There are several ways in which this could be seen in the Christian’s life. In our quite time, are we honestly examining our life to see if it conforms to God’s written word? When changes need to be made, do we make them with a sense of urgency? Do we do it without delay?
Equally important is the desire to be with fellow Christians. Do we seek opportunities to be around fellow believers such as at a Bible class on Sunday morning and maybe one night of the week? Do we yearn for situations when we can go and listen to the word of God proclaimed? Do we crave social fellowship with fellow believers?
The true feelings of our heart are seen in our actions. We can say we seek God and His followers, but what do our actions show other people? Christians should set the example of seeking God and His followers because we are living God’s way.
Carlton G. McPeak (carlton_mc@msn.com) is an evangelist working in the Florida Gateway region. Scriptural quotations from the NASB.
