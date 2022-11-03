For more years than I care to remember, I have been on a diligent pursuit, and I won’t stop until I reach my goal.
My quest is to find a cookie I don’t like. Throughout the years, I have eaten every cookie I could find and loved them all.
My biggest obstacle in this pursuit is The Gracious Mistress of the Parsonage. She has the crazy idea that I should limit my cookie consumption. I told her I will whenever I find a cookie that I don’t like. So far, that hasn’t happened.
Recently, The Gracious Mistress of the Parsonage has been on a baking spree. She was baking cookies for various people, of which I have no idea.
One rule she has laid down is I’m not allowed to have any cookie she does not give me personally. That is a very hard rule to keep with all of the cookies in the kitchen. I try my hardest, but my hardest is not enough.
Last Tuesday my wife planned spending the day with one of our daughters. I was supportive of her activity and encouraged her to spend as much time as possible with her daughter.
She looked at me suspiciously and said, “While I am away, I do not want you to eat any cookies in the kitchen.” Then she went to the kitchen, pulled out one cookie, handed it to me, and said, “This is the only cooking you are allowed for today.”
For the first couple of hours, everything went well.
Then in the middle of the morning, I decided to take a break and get a cup of coffee.
As I entered the kitchen, the aroma of all those freshly baked cookies slapped me in the face liked I’ve never been slapped before. Up to this point, I was able to “Yield not to temptation.” But I am afraid that the “Yield not” had just expired.
As I was fixing my coffee, I thought it would not harm me to look at and admire those freshly baked cookies.
With a cup of coffee in my hand, I began thinking that one cookie just wouldn’t hurt me.
After I finished that first cookie, I just sat back in my chair and enjoyed swallowing the last crumb. How delicious it was. Of all the cookies in all the world, why did this cookie taste so delicious?
I thought it was over, but I could not get that cookie out of my head. Then, after lunch, I picked up another cookie, went to my office, and nibbled on it very slowly, enjoying every last crumb.
Later that afternoon, I heard the front door open, and looking at my watch I realized it was time for my wife to come home. She entered the kitchen, and I heard her say very loudly, “How many cookies did you eat?”
It was then I knew I was in trouble, but I didn’t know how much trouble I was in.
I remembered the words of Jesus in Mark 14:38, “Watch ye and pray, lest ye enter into temptation. The spirit truly is ready, but the flesh is weak.”
Everybody faces temptation in some form. The real issue has to do with yielding to that temptation. It’s the weakness of my flesh.
Dr. James L. Snyder lives in Ocala, FL with the Gracious Mistress of the Parsonage. Telephone 1-352-216-3025, email james snyder51@gmail.com, website www.jamessnyderministries.com.
